Remove Trucks On Roads, RSG Orders Firms

The Rivers State Ministry of Transport has given a one week ultimatum to Nigeria Bottling Company Limited, makers of Coca-Cola, Pabod Breweries and others on the Oginigba-Slaughter-Trans Amadi Road to evacuate every truck parked on the road, or face severe consequences.

Speaking recently on an unscheduled visit to the companies in the Trans Amadi area of the state capital, the Rivers State Commissioner for Transport, Deacon Akie D.T. Fubara, warned that the continued parking of the trucks on the road has become a cause of accidents and traffic gridlock on the ever-busy road.

The drivers and operators of these trucks have also turned the roads to their private toilets, thereby polluting the environment and depriving pedestrians their right of using the walkways, he added.

The commissioner, who was in company of the special adviser to the governor on traffic, the state Federal Road Safety Command Corps (FRSC) commander, the commander of the special police task force on road decongestion, ministry directors and members of the press, ordered that the affected companies provide an immediate parking alternative for all their vehicles or risk them being towed away by government at their cost.

Responding separately to the ultimatum, Corporate Affairs Manager of Pabod Breweries, Mr Ken Ichoku, and the Public Affairs Manager of NBC, Mr Ekuma Eze, affirmed that their companies will relocate the trucks from the roads.

The team has scheduled a follow-up meeting with the companies next week to ensure enforcement of the directive.