NEMA Warns Against Dumping Refuse In Waterways

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) last Thursday advised people in the South-East geo-political zone to desist from dumping refuse in drainage channels and waterways.

The Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Martins Udeinya, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Enugu.

He attributed the incessant flash floods in well-planned cities across the zone to the unwholesome activities of the residents who were fond of blocking drainage channels and waterways with refuse.

“Our people should imbibe sustainable and progressive environmental practices, which include ensuring free flow of water; tree planting as well as maintaining green and vegetation areas to sustain the environment.

“They should also stop building on waterways and drainage systems for any reason.

“People seeking residential houses and homes should be careful in choosing where to live, so as to avoid living in buildings built on waterways.

“This may portend danger to the occupants whenever there is heavy rain or flood,’’ he added.

Udeinya said that NEMA had remained a proactive agency, adding that it had embarked on aggressive public enlightenment campaigns on environmental and disaster management issues.

“As part of our mandate, we have been carrying out massive enlightenment on sustainable environment practices as well as disaster mitigation and management in communities in the zone,’’ he added.