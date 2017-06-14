Dogara Advises Youth To Embrace Agric

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has called on youths in the country to embrace agriculture as means of livelihood.

Dogara made this call while launching the distribution of 2,100 bags of fertiliser for Yamaltu-Deba constituents in Lubo, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State recently.

The Tide source reports that the fertiliser was donated by Alhaji Abubakar Yunus, the member representing Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

“I am calling on the youths to embrace agriculture as means of livelihood,” he said.

Dogara said the wealthy persons in the society who were constructing mansions, should also invest in agriculture so that the common man can have food on his table and also be gainfully employed.

He commended the member for the assistance rendered to his constituents, describing it as timely.

“This is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of revamping agriculture.

“When we see a member doing well, it is our duty to support and promote him.

“We need to have people like him, who can always speak for Gombe and North East, I always call him one of the defendants of the 8th Assembly.

‘This is the kind of representative we want, we can speak for him anytime anywhere,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the donor said that members of his constituency are predominantly farmers, hence the need for the fertiliser assistance.

He said the fertilisers donated were brought to the town in three and the half trailers and each of the trailers contained 600 bags.

Yunus said he also purchased JAMB forms for 350 youths, as well as secured job for many.