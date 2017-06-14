Disarm Cultists Armed To Big Polls, PDP Tells Abe …Says Rivers Safe For Business

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Sen. Magnus Abe, to disarm all the boys he armed to hijack ballot boxes, cause mayhem and intimidate Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and the electorate during the December 10, 2016, re-run legislative elections in the state.

Reacting to a statement credited to Abe, and published in one of the national dailies, in which he alleged that “there is insecurity in the state and businesses no longer thrive because of the worrisome trend”, the PDP described the claim as untrue, adding that it was one of the deliberate attempts by factional leaders of the disintegrating All Progressives Congress (APC), to undermine the laudable achievements of the Chief Nyesom Wike-led government in Rivers State.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Rivers State PDP chairman, Jerry Needam, the PDP clearly stated that the few incidences of gang attacks, politically-motivated violence and raids in some communities, particularly in the Ogoni axis, were carried out by aggrieved and revolting youth who were armed and emboldened by the senator to do the dirty deal to ensure his victory in the said election.

The party recalled that Abe has at several times before the elections, urged the youth to take up arms and fight to actualize his political ambition, adding that it was obvious that the youth, who could not have afforded the large cache of arms and ammunition used during the elections, have, after executing the assignment, now terrorize some communities and caused serious security challenge in that senatorial district.

“It is in view of this development that the Rivers State PDP commends the efforts of the state government in initiating another phase of amnesty to these youth, who indulge in those acts in the Ogoni area, and for which huge success has been recorded, through the proactive action of the Sir Ken Chinda led-Amnesty Committee,” the statement indicated.

It also viewed Abe’s claim of insecurity in the state as diversionary, as the actual threat to the development and peace of the state is the continued unholy political disruptions by the APC, as well as the leadership tussle in the APC, which has split the members into three warring groups; one led by him (Magnus), and the others led by Amaechi and Dakuku.

“The PDP strongly believes that if the APC is able to key into the development efforts of Wike, and Abe mobs up the arms he gave to his boys and surrender them accordingly to the Amnesty Committee or any arm of the security agencies, the skirmishes in his area would completely be a thing of the past,” the PDP said.

While stating that the state was safe for business operations and habitation, the PDP commended the support by the Rivers State Government under Governor Nyesom Wike, and the sustained collaboration between the various security agencies and the government, which has resulted in the huge success recorded in the fight against crimes and criminality all over the state.

The party further called on Abe to support all efforts of the Rivers State Government, other institutions and individuals in sustaining the peace and security already achieved in the state by the present administration.