Cassava Production: NGO, BOA Partner On Farmers’ Loan

The Technical Assistant to the Market Development Programme in the Niger Delta (MADE), Mr. Loveday Alozie, has disclosed that the NGO has gone into partnership with the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), to enable cassava farmers have access to loan.

Alozie, who stated this recently in Port Harcourt at a training programme for cassava farmers in the Niger Delta states said so far, MADE had trained cassava farmers from Etche, Khana and Tai local government areas of Rivers State.

He also disclosed that 60 demonstration plots had been established across the 23 local government areas of the state.

According to him, each of the LGAs has been allocated to 45-50 farmers.

The MADE official further disclosed that about 3000 farmers had already been trained on world best acceptable and profitable ways of cassava production.

According to him, BOA, has visited the various demonstration sites in Khana, Tai and Etche LGAs and expressed satisfaction with what is on the ground.

“The first batch of the MADE trained farmers which 65 per cent are women smiled home with agrochemicals and knapsack sprayer and soft loans to improve on their crop yield”, he said.

Some of the stakeholders and farmers who spoke to The Tide expressed delight at the magnanimity of BOA, stressing that the incentives would go a long way in improving the economic base of the farmers in the state.