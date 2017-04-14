Your Shoes Tell Your Personality

One of the easiest ways to tell how fashionable and stylish a man or woman is is through the quality of his/her shoes. Yes, expensive shoes separate the men from the boys. Someone can have fashionable wardrobe without paying a fortune for it, but when it’s time to buy fashionable shoes, one should expect to spend more time and money to select.

Some people may argue that it is waste of money spending thousands of money on a pair of shoes when they can use the same amount to buy three or more pairs. But on the contrary, buying expensive shoes signify wisdom, because they last longer than the cheap ones. So, you can have three or four expensive, quality pair of shoes and not border about shoes for many years.

Besides, luxurious shoes are usually hand-made, which means people will take care of sewing quality seams and guarantee a quality finishing.

The shoes should, therefore, have less manufacturing mistakes, have a better overall finishing and should last longer. The little details added in the finishing create an extra element of style. They will also increase the durability of the shoes.

Apart from the quality and durability of the shoes, wearing exclusive ones will definitely help polish one’s image. This image can make a big difference between an ordinary man and a man with expensive shoes in the first stage of dating. In addition, note that poor quality shoes are especially noticeable when someone is well dressed because of the contrast it creates. Low priced shoes are usually associated with cheap mannerisms and I wonder how many men or women like cheap persons.

So why don’t you spend more money on your shoes and prove that you have arrived?

Calista Ezeaku