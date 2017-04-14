Women Laud NGO Over Empowerment Initiative

Some women in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State, have commended the Development Option (DO), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), for empowering them.

The women gave the commendation in separate interviews with newsmen in Calabar last Sunday.

Dr Uduak Daniel, the Programme Director of the organisation, had said that, 106 low income and indigent people in the area were empowered with soft loans and working tools.

Daniel said, the NGO granted the 93 females and 13 males loans ranging between N1,000 and N5,000 in addition to working tools which included sewing machines and barbing/hairdressing equipment.

He also said, the organisation disbursed N195,000 to the beneficiaries as loans without collaterals, adding that the repayment period was three months.

A widow, Mrs Archibong Odo, said that she was able to start a petty business with the N5,000 loan she collected from the organisation.

“First, they gave me N5,000 with which I started trading in bread and I paid back gradually with little interest.

“When I finished paying, I was given another N5,000. Now I am gradually standing on my own and I thank the organisation so much for this gesture,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Miss Grace Okon, commended the NGO for assisting her with a sewing machine to begin her tailoring business.

“I remain grateful to DO. I got a sewing machine on hire-purchase basis and I have almost finished paying for it.

“Without DO, I doubt if I would have been able to buy a sewing machine,” she said.

Also thanking the organisation, Mrs Emem Offiong, said she was doing well in her fish business.

“I got a loan from the organisation to start fish business last year. Today I am not regretting it, I am happy and I pray God to reward them.

“They first trained me on how to manage a small business and what I learnt is really helping me,” Offiong said.