Wike Signs Five Bills Into Law

In furtherance of good governance in the state, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, signed five bills passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly into law.

The bills signed into law by the governor include: Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) Amendment Number 1 Law, Number 1 of 2017; Rivers State Honours Law Number 2 of 2017; Rivers State Reserve Fund (Repeal) Law Number 3 of 2017; Rivers State University Law Number 4 of 2017; and Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Law Number 5 of 2017.

Speaking after giving his assent to the five bills, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, lauded the House of Assembly for its commitment to the rapid development of the state.

He said that the Return of Schools Law was vital because it permits the state government to intervene in mission schools already returned to their owners.

The governor said that the law will help in the sustenance of the quality of education in mission schools returned by the state government to their previous owners.

He explained that the Rivers State Reserve Fund (Repeal) Law Number 3 of 2017 became necessary as the law was no longer relevant following the financial recklessness of the immediate past All Progressives Congress-led administration in the state.

According to the governor, that administration refused to respect the law, as it indiscriminately withdrew funds from the fund meant for the future.

He said: “Between February 12, 2014, and May 27, 2015, they (immediate past APC administration in the state) withdrew N53billion from the fund without passing through due process.

“The state is today suffering from the financial recklessness of that administration as it squandered state resources through illegal withdrawals”.

He added that the Rivers State University Law Number 4 of 2017 was done to avert the loss of accreditation of several courses by the university following recent regulations by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Earlier, while presenting the five bills to the governor, Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Martin Amaewhule, said that the lawmakers passed the five bills because of their commitment to the development programmes of the state government.

In his remarks, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikunyi Ibani, said the Assembly will always do its best in the interest of the state.

He commended the governor for his outstanding achievements, which he said, have been complemented by the Assembly.