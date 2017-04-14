SDG Office Trains Youths On ICT

The Plateau office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Tuesday, commenced the training of 500 youths on Information Communication Technology, with a call on beneficiaries to maximise the potentialities in the use of the internet.

“There are many benefits of using the the internet; it opens windows of opportunities that will shore up our fortunes,” Mr Moses Azi, Head of Information, Plateau SDGs, said in a remark at a ceremony to flag-off the exercise in Jos.

The Tide online source reports that the training, organised in collaboration with Google Nigeria, was sponsored by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs.

The theme of the training is: “Diversifying the Nigerian Economy: Enabling Youth Through Digital Skills Training”.

Azi said that the training was targeted at empowering youths to explore business opportunities via the ICT.

He said that the initiative would address youth restiveness and other vices largely blamed on indolence.

“We all know that a lot of youths are idle, but the internet is there for them to use and create employment for themselves.

“This training is apt. It will expose and provide avenues for the youths to take advantage of the digital world and generate income for themselves and, by extension, for the government.

“With the knowledge that you will gain from this training, you can comfortably go into online transactions, thereby keeping yourselves busy and generating income,” he said.

Azi said that at the end of the training, participants would be gainfully employed by Google Nigeria.

He urged the participants to be attentive and strive to digest all that would be taught.