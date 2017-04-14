RSG Warns Land Poachers Against Encroachment

The Rivers State Government is set to demolish buildings erected on government lands across the state.

Making the disclosure to newsmen during a land reclamation and acquisition tour with state lawmakers in Port Harcourt recently, the Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Lands, Onugbum Onuoha, said that compensation had been duly paid for lands acquired by the state government.

Also speaking, the chairman, House Committee on Lands and Urban Development, Barine Deeya, lauded the state government for its efforts in reclaiming and sand filling lands for better purposes.

He, however, advised that the lands reclaimed be used for agricultural purposes.

“Many people will encroach on the land and that is not to say that people are free to do so.

“If government has any need to use such land, we will just demolish such illegal encroachments”, he said.

He further advised the Oroigwe and Eneka communities to stop encroaching on government lands.

According to him, compensation has been duly paid and there was no need for people to enter such lands.

The tour took the officials to the reclaimed lands at Ogbum-nu-Abali, Rumuolumeni, Eagle Island, Rumuokoro new market, amongst others.