RSG Declares Unrepentant Cultists Enemies Of State

The Rivers State Government has declared that any cultist in Ogoniland and other parts of the state who refuses to embrace the amnesty programme would be regarded as enemy of the state.

Special Adviser to the State Governor on Conflict resolution, Chief Okorie Abelekum, said this at a meeting with traditional Rulers, chiefs, women and youth groups as well as the clergy from Khana Local Government Area in Port Harcourt.

Abelekum, who said that such recalcitrant cultist will be fished out and dealt with, added that Governor Nyesom Wike was desirous of ensuring peace in Ogoni and other parts of the state.

He said that, the meeting was to intimate them of the proposed visit of the committee to communities in Khana Local Government Area with a view to getting their support for the visit.

The special adviser also told them to go home and call their youth to order, stressing that for the purpose of ensuring adequate coverage of the area, communities have been grouped into zones, with the exception of Okwale, which must be visited by the committee.

He said that his office will do a memo to the governor to see how a permanent security outpost can be built at the boundary between Rivers and Akwa-Ibom states to stem the tide of criminality along the area.

Also speaking, a commissioner in the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Williams Nzide, commended Governor Wike for initiating the conflict resolution committee, which he said was working hard to bring peace to Ogoni.

He said that the only obligation the people have was to give their support to the committee to enable it succeed.

Similarly, the Menebua Bangha, Suanu Baridam, said that, traditional rulers in Khana will support the government’s effort to ensure peace in Khana Local Government Area.