Police Hunt For Killers Of Site Engineer

The police in Rivers State have launched serious manhunt for gunmen suspected to be cultists, who last Tuesday, brutally assassinated one Ade Adeyemo, a site engineer working for a contracting firm renovating the Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area.

The engineer was alleged to have been killed at the site while supervising the project.

There were speculations that the site engineer may have been killed by those who felt that he had been a stumbling block from the continuous looting of the building materials at the project site.

The school is one of those selected by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s administration to undergo renovation in the state.

According to a family source, “It has been very difficult breaking the sad news to his parents because of their state of health. His mother is hypertensive, while his father is recuperating from partial stroke.”

It was further learnt that the general overseer of the church where the family of the late engineer worships had been contacted to find a subtle way of breaking the devastating news without causing serious trauma to the parents.

When contacted for comment, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Omoni Nnamdi, confirmed the sad incident.

“I can confirm to you that is true. We were alerted, but before our men got to the scene, they (gunmen) had taken off. I can assure you that the culprits have been identified, and we are on their trail,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the late Engr Ade Adeyemo, has been moved from the morgue in Bori, and moved to the Kpaima Morgue in Port Harcourt.

