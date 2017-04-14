Perm Sec Charges Staff On Team Work

The Permanent Secretary, Cross River State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Dr. Innocent Eteng, has charged staff of all Departments under the ministry to work as a team in order to achieve greater outputs.

Dr. Eteng stated this, during the maiden meeting held with staff of Department of Tourism Development, recently at Okoi Arikpo House.

The Permanent Secretary, who encouraged staff to always call on him when the need arises, however stated that, as a liaison between staff and the government, he would not hesitate to channel such complaints and challenges to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

Eteng added that, the government is working out modalities to harmonize various rules and policies governing all departments under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, to ensure uniformity and efficiency.

He also enjoined staff to always be of good conduct as irregularities such as lateness to work, loitering and negligence would not be condoned, maintaining that, as Tourism officers, staff should show self respect and discipline while working assiduously to promote Tourism in the State.

Earlier, the Director of Tourism, Mr. Anthony Bassey, who introduced staff of the Department to the Permanent Secretary, expressed delight over the doggedness of the Permanent Secretary, informing that, the staff are always dedicated to their duties and are also ready to work with the Permanent Secretary, to project and move Cross River State Tourism, to greater heights.

Also speaking, the Accountant, Department of Tourism Development, Mrs. Grace Nsa, expressed contentment over the new development in the Ministry, appealing that the Departments be merged so that staff would attune to their duties and job designation.

Friday Wagbara, Calabar