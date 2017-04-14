Osinbajo Can’t Find Cabals In Aso Rock

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has claimed he does not know who the members of the cabal in the Presidency are, but says he is looking for them.

Osinbajo stated this while speaking at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, during an interactive session with media houses, yesterday.

“Cabals are meant to be secret. I am still looking for those guys. Honestly, I don’t know where they are. I can’t tell you that I know where those fellows are,” he said.

When asked if he has a free hand as the chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), Osinbajo replied: “Let me explain that we have many sided economy. If you look at issues around macro-economy, I am chairman of the economic management team. It means that I supervise the team that runs the economy. But there are many aspects of the Nigerian economy.

“We have the states, which are running different functions of the economy. We have the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which is autonomous. We do not control what the CBN does. Of course, we try to influence their policy, and we try to see how we can contribute to the fiscal and monetary policies. We also try to dictate the pace, but there are issues that we allow the bank to decide.

“To the extent that I supervise the economy, one has a relatively free hand. It’s just like a man having several companies… Like I said earlier, monetary policy is controlled by the CBN, and in the micro-economic aspect, we have several competent people who are in charge. But I am involved on a daily basis in the running of the economy. We are trying to see how we can get out of recession and sustain growth,” Osinbajo added.