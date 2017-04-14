…Lambasts Lulu-Briggs

Former Commissioner for Transport in Rivers State,Chief Emeh Glory Emeh has described the defection of Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs and any other person for that matter to the APC as a matter that should not be of concern to anybody.

Emeh who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, explained that success in the game of politics was dependent on what you bring to the table.

The Abuja-based legal practitioner emphasized that Governor Wike had been so accepted in the state because of his giant strides in infrastructural development, and that it would take ‘donkey years’ for any other politician to be an alternative to the incumbent.

According to him, “We have passed the era of rhetoric and ethnocentricity, Governor Wike has changed the tone of politics in Rivers State, from the concept of primordial consideration to ability to perform, as a precondition to voting any body into office.

“ Rivers people should not lose sleep as the governor has combed all the crannies of the state and has attracted to himself all the relevant politicians needed for any political activity in the state, even though he has still kept the door open for new entrants”, the chartered accountant turned politician further declared’’.