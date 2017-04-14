Hon. Warmate Tasks IGP On Wike’s Allegation

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Asari Toru Local Government Council, Hon.Wright Promise Warmate had urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris to urgently investigate the allegation of assassination attempt on the Governor of Rivers State.

Hon Warmate who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt was reacting to a statement by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Austin Tam-George, alleging that Governor, Wike has survived five assassination attempts in eleven months.

The Council boss welcomed calls on the Interpol and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to lead an independent inquiry into why those gallant and patriotic officers were dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, on spurious charges of misconduct.

According to him,’’ The Police should not sweep this allegation under the carpet, because Rivers people would resist any attempt by whatever means by the police to place the life of our Governor in danger.

He said the allegation by the Governor that six of his policemen attached to him were dismissed because they did not allow the security agencies to assassinate him, as was planned was serious.

He said the denial by the police that there was no time the IGP ordered the state Commissioner of Police or any officer anywhere in the country to kill or cage the governor was not enough.

Meanwhile, the council boss has welcomed members of ASALGA, APC who recently defected to the PDP and were received yesterday assuring them of full rights.