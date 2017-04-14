Go-Round FC Continue Home Victory

A goal in each half from Ekunta Etenfa and Chidi Nwachukwu gave Go Round FC a 2-0 win over visiting My People FC in continuation of the Nigeria National League.

After what was looking like a scoreless first half, captain of the home side, Nelson Esor, in the 44th minute decided to take matters into his hands, driving the ball at his feet into the eighteen yard box before he was hacked down and a penalty promptly given.

Ekunta Etenfa stepped up to bury the kick behind goalkeeper, Vincent Adejoh.

At the start of the second period, coach Ngozi Elechi rang some changes, bringing in Ugwu Onyedikachi for Igani Bomatedo in the 50th minute and then Abraham Deekor for Ekunta Etenfa in the 51st but My People FC held on to keep the Go Round FC attackers at bay.

In the 61st minute, Atia Yusuf of My People FC brought on Gregory Seboh for Shalibe Mordi and then Azeez Yakubu for Okpave Edwin four minutes later.

With desperation setting in, Ugwu Onyedikachi got a yellow card in the 66th minute for playing the ball into the net long before the whistle for offside had sounded.

It was ten minutes left on the clock when Elechi threw on Osinachi Emenike for Nelson Esor and with the minutes ticking away Chidi Nwachukwu created space in the box for himself before shooting behind Adejoh, his third of the season.

My People FC coach, Atia Yusuf was not disappointed in the loss, describing his side as a work in progress.

“It is football. We will go back home and correct the mistakes,” Yusuf said.

“I am not bothered about the penalty but the second goal my boys conceded is what annoyed me, but we did better today than against Gateway at home last week which we won.” he said.

Go Round FC coach, Ngozi Elechi said it seemed as though his boys underrated their opponents.

“Because their name is My People FC does not make them a weak side and have nothing to offer. So I was not happy about underrating them because that is what happened today.

“I had to be worried because for us to be in the Premier League my players need to live up to expectations. They beat Gateway FC last week so they are a crack side,” Elechi said

Ngozi however added that it was not a bad game for his side as they scored two goals at home for the first time this season.

Go Round will next be on the road to Osun United in Osogbo.