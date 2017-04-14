FAAN Boss Laments Airlines’ Dwindling Capacity

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engineer Saleh Dunoma, has expressed concern over the dwindling capacity of airlines to handle passengers.

He said that passengers are often distressed and that this creates problem for the airport authority.

Dunoma, who made this known in Lagos, when the Senate Committee on Aviation paid a working visit to aviation parastatals, also stressed the need to bring the industry back on track.

He stressed the need for the airlines to pay FAAN all outstanding debts, as the authority depends on Internally Generated Revenue (IG) for maintenance as well as execute semi-capital projects.

The MD appealed to the senators to assist the authority in getting dedicated powerlines, which he said will go a long way in addressing the issue of incessant power outage at the airports which has been a huge source of concern to the authority.

Dunoma also sought the assistance of the Senators in appropriation in order to connect the existing terminal of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) with the new terminal being constructed by the China Civil Engineering Corporation (CCECC) which is nearing completion.

Earlier, the leader of the Senate Committee, Bala Na’allah had said that the aviation industry is in trouble, and that they have come to see how they can bring the industry back on course.