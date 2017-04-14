FAAN Boss Laments Airlines’ Dwindling Capacity

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engineer Saleh Dunoma, has expressed concern over the dwindling capacity of airlines to handle passengers.
He said that passengers are often distressed and that this creates problem for the airport authority.
Dunoma, who made this known in Lagos,  when the  Senate  Committee  on Aviation paid a working visit to aviation parastatals,  also stressed  the need to bring  the industry back on track.
He stressed the need for the airlines  to pay FAAN all outstanding  debts,  as the authority depends on Internally  Generated Revenue (IG) for maintenance  as well as execute semi-capital projects.
The MD appealed to the senators to assist the authority in getting dedicated powerlines, which  he said will go a  long way in addressing the issue of incessant power outage at the airports which has been a huge source of concern to the authority.
Dunoma also sought  the assistance of the Senators in appropriation in order to connect the existing terminal of the Murtala Mohammed  International  Airport (MMIA) with the new terminal  being constructed by the China Civil Engineering Corporation (CCECC) which is nearing completion.
Earlier, the leader of the Senate Committee, Bala Na’allah had said that the aviation industry is in  trouble,  and that they have  come to see how they  can bring the industry back on course.

