Easter: NOA Boss Calls For Sober Reflection

The Rivers State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Oliver Wolugbom says this Easter season calls for sober reflection on our lives as our Lord Jesus Christ died to redeem us of our sins.

Mr Wolugbom in a statement in Port Harcourt called on the youths to toe the path of peace. Reacting to reports of cult related issues in one local government area of Rivers State, Mr Wolugbom expressed regrets that despite all efforts by the state government to bring lasting peace in the state, some disgruntled elements were frustrating the efforts.

The NOA boss warned youths to desist from criminality and crime and give peace a chance.

He said, traditional and religious leaders, CDCs and opinion leaders in the various communities should constantly talk with the people to be of good behaviour.

The NOA boss said the upsurge of recent violence in some areas in the state is condemnable and called on law enforcement agencies to rise up to their responsibilities by ensuring that those involved are brought to book.