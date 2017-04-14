Chief Amachree Bags Father Of Nigerian Tourism Award

A tourism Mogul and first National President Association of Tourism practitioners of Nigeria Chief Mike Amachree has been bestowed with “The Father of Tourism” in Nigeria award.

The award has presented to the elder statesman at the just concluded Port Harcourt Bantaba Tourism Fair in Port Harcourt.

Presenting the award on behalf of other tourism practitioners, the organisers of the fair, Mr Ikechi Uboh said that the award was in honour of his immense contributions to the growth and promotion of tourism in the country.

Mr Ukoh described Chief Amachree who is the head of Konibo group of houses, Dateme Polo Buguma as a detribalised philanthropist who will always encourage the advancement of culture and tourism in the country.

Responding shortly after receiving the award, Chief Amachree thanked God and his counterparts in the tourism subsector of the country for finding him worthy for the award.

The elder statesman who restated his preparedness to make inputs towards the development of the sector in Nigeria and the African continent also urged governments at the various levels to put in place adequate measures towards generating foreign exchange in the sector.

While stressing that the award will spur him to render greater services to the society, the elder statesman commended Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for putting in place structures towards the development of tourism sector of the state.

He particularly said that the on-going construction of the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park and the reconstruction of the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach Road will stimulate interest in the sector and enjoined other state governments to emulate governor Wike.