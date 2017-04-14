Calabar Consumers Berate PHED Over Poor Service

No fewer than 1000 Electricity consumers from Efut Musaha Lower, Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State weekend stormed the Customer Care Centre of the Calabar branch of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) to express their grievances over poor services being rendered to them by the management of PHED.

Part of the issues that angered the consumers was that they pay bills even when they live in darkness.

The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions such as, “we no go agree ooh, we no go agree ooh, PHED we say no to estimated billing system.”

Others chanted several songs as if they were going to stage a war singing, “No load shading, we need metering and nothing else”.

Among several demands made by the aggrieved youth and elders of the Musaha Lower Clan Council consumers were that they were being shortchanged and exploited by management of PHED.

Spokeperson for the protesters, Engr. Daniel Denis, lamented how consumers in the community had suffered exploitation in the hands of the company, stressing that henceforth residents of the community will no longer pay any dime into the coffers of PHED unless light is quickly restored in the area.

Other demands made by the protesters were the issue of “No light, no pay.”

“God himself does not dwell in darkness and anybody who wants the people to live in darkness is an agent of darkness?” Denis queried.

The protesters stated that they had over suffered in black out despite the fact that they make payment to the coffers of PHED with estimated bill.

The protesters lamented that there was something sinister happening in the ICT unit leading to inflation of the tariff that is given to consumers in the area.

The protesters charged the Business manager to caution the ICT personnel to do the normal calculation to ensure that normal electricity bills are given to consumers.

One of the protesters Otobong Bassey who spoke bitterly to our correspondent on the issue decried how he got N12,000 from PHED as estimated bill for January even when he got light for only hours.

According to Bassey, in February, the light was reduced to seven hours with N17,000 bill.

The protesters charged PHED to stop the production and distribution of bill to the consumers pending when shading of light will be restored.

Also speaking on the issue, HRH Muri Mkpang Bassey Edet, Clan Head Efut Musagha Lower Clan Calabar South said that henceforth he and his subject would no longer entertain or welcome electricity bills from the PHED because of the maltreatment that the people have gotten from the electricity company.

The monarch maintained even when they pay their bills as at when due PHED still shortchanged the people by doing load shading which is not favourable to the people.

Responding Business Manager to PHED in Cross River, Mr George Chinwo thanked the protesters for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner stressing that arrangement is in top gear to solve the problem.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar