Behold Forbe’s 10 Richest Nigerians In 2017

Recent reports in the social media state that FORBES, a website renowned for ranking of the richest people in the world has released the list of richest people in Nigeria in 2017. In the latest release, 9 Nigerians made the billion nairs club short of some with just few million dollars away from reaching the bench mark.

Bellow are the 10 richest people in Nigeria according to Forbes ranking 2017, ranging from the least to the top. However, Aliko Dangote is not only the richest man in Nigeria, but the richest black man in the world.

10. Oba Otudeko: Oba Otudeko is the chairman and founder of the Honeywell group and chairman of FBN Holdings Plc. His operations spread across oil and gas, flour milling, real estate and marine transportation. His net worth: $650 million.

9. Jim Oviah: Jim Oviah is the founder of Zenith Bank. He is the chairman and the largest shareholder with a stake of almost 10 per cent. He also manages a mobile telecom visafone which has over 3 million subscribers. Net worth: $1 billion.

8. Orji Uzor Kalu: The former Governor of Abia and founder and chairman of Slok Holding, a conglomerate with interest in shipping, banking, oil, trading manufacturing and the media. He became a real businessman at the age of 19 after being expelled from a Nigerian University for allegedly spear heading a series of students riots. Net Worth: $1.1 billion.

7. Tony Elumelu: Tony Elumelu is a philanthropist and founder of the Transcorp and Heirs Holdings. He was the chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and is estimated to worth $1.4 billion.

6. Abdulsalam Rabiu: Abdulsalam is the founder of the famous BUA Group. A conglomerate active in sugar refining, cement production, real estate and port operations. In September 2015, his group signed a $600 million deal with a Chinese Cement equipment service provider, Sinoma International Engineering to construct a second production line located in Edo State, Niger Delta, Nigeria. Net worth $1.5 billion.

5. Theophilus Danjuma: Former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff between 1975 to 1979 is the current chairman of Atlantic Petroleum. Net worth: $1.7 billion.

4. Folorunsho Alakija: Folorunsho is a business tycoon who has interest in fashion, oil and printing industries. She is the richest woman in Nigeria and the richest woman of African descent in the world. Net Worth: $2.1 billion.

3. Femi Otedola: He is the CEO of Zenon Oil and Gas and Forte Oil Plc. He has interest in real estate, among other sectors. Net worth: $2.3 billion.

2. Mike Adenuga: Mike Adenuga is the second richest person in Nigeria with interest in Oil and Gas as well as telecoms. He is the owner of Globacom, Nigeria’s second biggest telecom operators and the chairman of Conoil. Net worth: $10.5 billion.

1. Aliko Dangote: Aliko Dangote is the richest man in Nigeria, Africa and of course the richest black man in the world. In 2014, he ranked as the 24th richest man in the world but has since fallen to positions below 100 due to Nigeria’s poor naira. Net worth: $12.5 billion.