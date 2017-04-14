…As 66 To Benefit From Lawmaker’s Training

Arrangements have been concluded by the Senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator John Owan Enoh, to train 66 youths who will be drawn from 66 wards in the 6 local governments of the central senatorial district of the state.

Beneficiaries of the programme will be trained in the area of web-design, internet fundamentals, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) so that they would become self reliant.

Owan disclosed this while addressing youths at the 3rd edition of the Leadership/Empowerment and Capacity Building programme organized by the National Assembly lawmaker to motivate youths of his constituent become self reliant.

The lawmaker maintained that the world was fast becoming a global village whereby somebody can seat in his bedroom and do business across international boundaries via the internet network without coming in close contact with the other person who is patronizing his business and urged youths in the area to make themselves available for the training so as not to be left behind.

He said that nowadays people no longer make money in a primordial way but via the internet and urged the youths to key into the programme so that they can connect themselves with their counterpart in Nigeria and across the shores of the country.

The lawmaker stated that he is aware of many Nigerians who had gotten their breakthrough in different areas of human endeavour via the face book, twitter, whatsaap platform and several other social media networks without coming in contact with those patronizing their businesses or aided them to achieve such strides.

He charged youths to key into the programme so as to acquaint themselves with the going-on in the society so as not to be left behind adding that a time has come whereby several businesses are being done via the internet.

The lawmaker explained that people who refused to upgrade their knowledge of the internet will be pushed out of business because they weren’t internet base and urged youths of his constituency to get armed themselves with the knowledge of the internet so as not to be seen as a social misfit.

Owan, an immediate past Chairman, Finance and Appropriation Committee in the House of Representatives stated that 66 youths would be picked from the 66 wards in the six local government areas that make up the central senatorial district of Cross River State to commence training in the area of web design and others to enable them make money via the internet.

The lawmaker, who spoke on the theme, ‘Cross River Central Youths Tapping into the Wealth of the Internet for self employment,’ said that knowledge acquired at the end of the training programme will help youths build capacity in the area of Information and Communication Technology ICT.

He said that when such skill is been acquired by the youths, beneficiaries of such programme can on their own make money via the internet rather than lurking around to seek for monetary assistance.

The National Assembly lawmaker urged the delegates at the conference to be good ambassadors of the senatorial district.

He stated that beneficiaries of the ICT programme would go home with a customized laptop to enable them kick-start their small scale enterprise in the ICT sub-sector.

The lawmaker appealed to the beneficiaries not to sell the laptops adding that a time has come when youths of the central senatorial district needed to take their destinies into their hands.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar