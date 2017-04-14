Agency Warns On Sign Posts Erection

The Osun Signage Agency has warned residents against the indiscriminate erection of sign posts and pasting of posters in the state.

The Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Mrs Dupe Gbadebo, gave the warning at a news conference in Osogbo last Tuesday.

Gbadebo said all the sign posts erected without the agency’s approval, as well as old political posters, would be removed by the agency.

She, however, said the agency was not out to witch-hunt any person or organisation but rather to ensure environmental aesthetics, board standardisation and enhanced productivity.

Gbadebo said the activities of the agency were backed by law.

She added that the agency had the right to sanction anyone who erected unauthorised boards or remove such outrightly.

According to her, there is nowhere in the world where people do not pay for signages.

She urged those who erected posters without approval to approach the agency for the required payments and approvals.

Gbadebo warned the general public against making payment to any staff, saying that all payments should be made to the agency’s account.