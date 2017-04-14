Abuja Airport: Ex-Senator Wants Early Flight Resumption

The former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, John Brambaifa, has called on the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika and indeed the Federal Government to keep faith to their promise of re-opening the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja which had been closed for some time.

The Senator, who disclosed this while interacting with airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on Tuesday, explained that air travelers have faced a lot of stress going through Kaduna to Abuja since the closure of Abuja airport some weeks back.

According to him, the stress of sitting down in a bus or in a train coach for over two hours as well as the stress of climbing the hill at the train terminals before going to one’s destination is a huge challenge to them; apart from the time spent on the flight to Kaduna.

“The whole thing is giving us a lot of concern and discouragement, when one thinks of travelling either to or from Abuja.

“That is why many people are no longer travelling this time, and I will not blame them, because even me, I am contemplating taking a decision to stop travelling for now, until the Abuja airport is re-opened, even though there is enough security on the road”, he said.

Brambaifa maintained that the aviation minister should be very steadfast in ensuring that the public and air travelers are not disappointed on the proposed date of resumption of operations at the Abuja airport.

On the contrary, the ex-Senator said that air passengers will have no other choice, but to still endure until things are put right at the Abuja airport.

Corlins Walter