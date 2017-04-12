THE STATES

Adamawa

The Coordinator, Adamawa/Taraba National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Friday, Mr Sa’ad Bello,said there were currently less than 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Adamawa camps.

Bello told newsmen in Yola that there were, however, about

170,000 IDPs residing in host communities across the state.

He said that “there is significant reduction of IDPs living in camps in the state; the number reduced from over 60,000 to less than 10,000.

“At the peak of the insurgency, the agency recorded over 480,000 IDPs residing in host communities but now, there are about 170,000 IDPs living within the host communities.”

The coordinator explained that the departure of many IDPs from camps led to closure of four camps out of the nine in the state.

On IDPs feeding and accommodation, he said it was being handled by NEMA, in collaboration with other humanitarian agencies.

He said each camp also had a clinic, where the IDPs were being attended to, while those with serious ailments were being referred to Yola Specialist Hospital or the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

He said “we also provide children with educational centres such as primary and Junior Secondary Schools.”

Bauchi

Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, in Bauchi on Monday called for synergy between his agency and the media in tackling some of the security challenges of the country.

Making the call when he visited the Bauchi Zonal Office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abari said joint effort in sensitizing members on the need to shun acts that could jeopardize the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, was desirable now, than ever before.

According to him, the roles of the media have gone beyond the traditional “education, entertainment and enlightenment”, but have encompassed a greater challenge of “agenda setting” for the people.

He said that security challenges resulting from disagreements among people on issues that could otherwise be peacefully resolved, to other wider security issues, had made it paramount to intensify sensitization efforts, not only for people to embrace dialogue, but also become security conscious.

Borno

Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) on Sunday donated relief materials for the upkeep of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno.

Speaking while presenting the materials, Managing Director of NPA, Mrs Hadiza Bala-Usman, said that the gesture was aimed at bringing succour to the IDPs who were in need of help.

“The presentation of these items is aimed at supporting the Borno State Government in taking care of the IDPs.

“The NPA believes that there is the need to sustain its corporate and social responsible to the society,”

” We have noted with concern, the situation in the North-East and we are here to provide support to the State Government towards the upkeep of the displaced persons,” she said.

Bala-Usman, who is also a member of the ‘Bring-Back-Our-Girls’ group, commended the military for rescuing some of the Chibok school girls abducted by insurgents.

She expressed optimism that the remaining 195 students of the school still held in captivity, would also be rescued.

“I am an advocate for the rescue of the Chibok girls and I believe that the military has the capability to rescue our girls.

FCT

National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, said outcome of Thursday’s stakeholders’ meeting revealed that National Chairman, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, lacked capacity to lead the party.

Ogidi stated this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, last Sunday

He said that walking out on former President Goodluck Jonathan, governors, Board of Trustees (BoT) members and other prominent party leaders at the Abuja meeting “revealed the character of Sheriff and spoke a lot about him”.

According to him, Sheriff’s conduct on that occasion was not just disrespect for Jonathan but a proof that he cannot be trusted.

Sheriff had told newsmen that he walked out of the meeting convened by Jonathan to find solution to the party’s leadership crisis because he was not allowed to address the session in his capacity as national chairman.

Kaduna

Sourthern Kaduna Muslim Umma Development Association, has called on the Federal and Kaduna State Government to compensate victims of the 2011 post election violence.

The group is also pushing for fair treatment on issues affecting Southern Kaduna.

The Chairman of the association, Alhaji Adamu Kagarko, said in Kaduna on Sunday, while inaugurating sub-committees for the 30th anniversary of the association, the people have suffered long years of neglect.

He said that the association would push for the compensation and protection of all people in the area.

“We should get fair treatment on issues affecting our people,” he said, adding that in spite of the committees set up on the 2011 crisis and other conflicts in the area, “we have not been getting fair share in terms of reward and punishment.”

Kogi

The Kogi State House of Assembly has called on the State Government to establish a comprehensive health centre in the assembly premises for legislators and staff.

The resolution followed a motion moved by Alfa Rabiu (APC-Ankpa II), at plenary session in Lokoja on Friday.

The assembly, through the motion adopted by a voice vote, urged the state government to properly equip and post enough and qualified manpower to the health centre.

Soliciting support for the motion, Rabiu said the existing clinic in the assembly established by the 5th Assembly was incapacitated by dearth of equipment, medical and health personnel.

He said the clinic, in its present condition, lacked good facilities and equipment to provide the basic health needs of the legislators and staff.

Kwara

A group, The Concerned Citizens of Kwara State Yoruba (TCCKSY), has called on Gov.ernor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, to send a bill to the House of Assembly that would curtail the activities of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

The group in a communiqué issued on Sunday, in Ilorin, at the end of its quarterly meeting, decried destruction of farms by cattle of the herdsmen.

The communiqué was signed by the group’s Chairman, Mr Michael Ologunde.

Ologunde said the bill was necessary in order to cut the wings of herdsmen that use their cattle to destroy crops during grazing.

Ologunde advised the state government to curb the activities of the herdsmen before they escalate and result to killings.

He also appealed to the state government to quickly address the suffering and hunger the people were passing through.

Lagos

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State last weekend said celebrating the state at 50 years amounted to celebrating Nigeria’s unity as Lagos provided the platform that kept the nation together.

Ambode stated this in Lagos at the opening of a drama exhibition entitled, “Wakaa the Musical” as part of 50-day activities heralding the May 27 50th anniversary of the creation of the state.

Lagos State was created on May 27, 1967 via State Creation and Transitional Provisions Decree No. 14 of 1967, which restructured Nigeria into a federation of 12 states from former four regions.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, the governor said Lagos was a land of opportunities which offered Nigerians the chance to succeed in their vocations and endeavours, and deserved to be fittingly celebrated.

Oyo

Rev. EmmanueI Agboola of the Faith Baptist Church, Ibadan, has urged Nigerian leaders to imbibe the leadership style of humility and service that Jesus Christ portrayed while on earth.

Agboola made the appeal while delivering a sermon at a church service to mark the celebration of the Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday is celebrated by Christians across the world to commemorate the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

Agboola said that Jesus entered into Jerusalem riding on a young donkey.

“This was the Messiah that the Jews were anxiously waiting for, saviour that would bring back the glory of Israel.

“They expected him to rid their nation of oppressors, restore the kingdom of Israel and rule benevolently.

Plateau

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Friday, urged communities in Riyom local government area of Plateau to maintain the prevailing peace in the area by living in harmony.

Buratai gave the advice, while inaugurating a medical centre built by the army for troops of the Operation Safe Haven at Tigi in the local government and civilians in the community.

He said the centre was cited in the village as part of army efforts to enhance good relations between the people, communities in neighboring Kaduna State bordering the town and troops keeping the peace in those areas.

Communities in the area had witnessed ethno-religious and herdsmen/farmers clashes in the recent past.

“We must learn to live in peace and be our brother’s keeper, ” he said and urged the people to take advantage of the centre in addressing some of their health challenges.

Sokoto

A member of the House of Representatives from Sokoto State (APC-Soskoto),Alhaji Abdussamad Dasuki, on Sunday, distributed empowerment materials to no fewer than 1,000 women and youths.

The materials distributed to one hundred groups, each with ten members include: sewing and grinding machines, as well as generators.

Similarly, the lawmaker donated N 30,000 to each of the groups, amounting to N3million.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dasuki, who is representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, said that the gesture was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of some of the members of his constituency.

He said: “The gesture is part of efforts to fulfill our promises to the electorate.

“This is to reduce poverty, curb unemployment and youths’ restiveness, among other socioeconomic malaise.”