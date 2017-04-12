RSG To Set Up Trust Fund For Clerics

By Kevin Nengia
Rivers State Ecumenical Centre Complex under construction on Abonnema Wharf Road, Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has announced plans to set up a special fund that will cater for the welfare of Christian leaders and community.
Wike gave the hint when he played host to Christian leaders under the banner of Pentecostal Leaders of International Church Impact Communion  (ICICI) at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday.
The  governor stated that clerics will be the main beneficiaries  of  the trust fund while  explaining  that the Trust Fund will be a revolving scheme that will be managed by the leaders of the Christian Community in order for it to be self-sustaining  over the years.
Said he: “We have resolved  to set a trust fund  for Christians in the state. This trust fund will cater mainly for clerics, especially  those who are distressed, but lack resources  to  cater for their needs.
“Since Rivers State  is purely  a Christian state, we must show that we are truly a Christian state. The Ecumenical Centre  we are building  will be commissioned in May. The Government House Chapel has also been  completed”.
He said that the  Rivers State Government  has been  sustained  in the last two years  by the prayers of the Christian Community .
“We are here because of the  prayers of Christians and the Grace of God  . The relative peace we enjoy is because the church has consistently prayed for us”, he said.
Leader of the International Church Impact Communion (ICICI), Archbishop John Praise speaking through his Deputy, Goddy Okoafor, said the church is happy with the achievements  of Wike  and his commitment to the welfare of Christians.
He commended the governor  for investing  to positively  affect generations to come. Adding that no level of  attacks  on Wike  will cut short his administration.
He said: “Governor Wike is working  to please God and not to please any man. Everything happening in the state  is amazing “.
Earlier, founder and Overseer of the Royal House of Grace, Apostle Zilly Aggrey,  said that the Pentecostal  leaders  were happy to learn of the outstanding  performance of the governor in different areas.
He added, “ their coming to Port Harcourt is to see things first hand.”
The Pentecostal leaders who are in Rivers State  for a special prayer session for the state, offered prayers for the administration of Wike and Rivers State.
The governor later took the leaders of the International Church Impact Communion on the inspection of projects at the Government House and the State Ecumenical Centre.

