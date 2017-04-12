RSG To Set Up Trust Fund For Clerics

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has announced plans to set up a special fund that will cater for the welfare of Christian leaders and community.

Wike gave the hint when he played host to Christian leaders under the banner of Pentecostal Leaders of International Church Impact Communion (ICICI) at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday.

The governor stated that clerics will be the main beneficiaries of the trust fund while explaining that the Trust Fund will be a revolving scheme that will be managed by the leaders of the Christian Community in order for it to be self-sustaining over the years.

Said he: “We have resolved to set a trust fund for Christians in the state. This trust fund will cater mainly for clerics, especially those who are distressed, but lack resources to cater for their needs.

“Since Rivers State is purely a Christian state, we must show that we are truly a Christian state. The Ecumenical Centre we are building will be commissioned in May. The Government House Chapel has also been completed”.

He said that the Rivers State Government has been sustained in the last two years by the prayers of the Christian Community .

“We are here because of the prayers of Christians and the Grace of God . The relative peace we enjoy is because the church has consistently prayed for us”, he said.

Leader of the International Church Impact Communion (ICICI), Archbishop John Praise speaking through his Deputy, Goddy Okoafor, said the church is happy with the achievements of Wike and his commitment to the welfare of Christians.

He commended the governor for investing to positively affect generations to come. Adding that no level of attacks on Wike will cut short his administration.

He said: “Governor Wike is working to please God and not to please any man. Everything happening in the state is amazing “.

Earlier, founder and Overseer of the Royal House of Grace, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, said that the Pentecostal leaders were happy to learn of the outstanding performance of the governor in different areas.

He added, “ their coming to Port Harcourt is to see things first hand.”

The Pentecostal leaders who are in Rivers State for a special prayer session for the state, offered prayers for the administration of Wike and Rivers State.

The governor later took the leaders of the International Church Impact Communion on the inspection of projects at the Government House and the State Ecumenical Centre.