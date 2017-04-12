RSG Plans Shore Protection For Bille

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on Monday put smiles on the faces of Chiefs, leaders and people of Bille kingdom in Degema Local Government following promise of constructing a shore protection, completing abandoned model school and health centre and to consider elevating their chieftaincy stool.

Though he said the shore protection project will be included in next year’s budget since it’s capital intensive, he however assured that the abandoned health centre and model school will be completed within the year, including relief materials sent to them over a recent flood that ravaged the riverine community.

The Bille Kingdom Chiefs Council and community leaders paid a courtesy call on the governor at Government House, Port Harcourt decrying long years of marginalisation and neglect.

Governor Wike assured them that he will look into their requests as his administration is poised to give all communities a sense of belonging.

He described Bille Shore Protection as vital to the sustenance of Bille Town, noting that it will be executed in phases.

The governor said: “We shall complete the abandoned Primary Healthcare Centre and Model Primary School in Bille. These are projects that we shall tackle immediately”.

He said that the State Government is constructing the Bonny/ Bille/ Nembe Jetty in line with approved specifications, assuring the Bille Kingdom that their interest in the project will be protected.

On the request for appointments for indigenes of Bille by the leaders of Bille Kingdom, Chief Wike said that he will address the issue . He decried the marginalisation of minority communities, which he said his administration is already addressing.

Earlier, the Amanyanabo of Bille Kingdom, Chief Ibitamino Minapaka (Opu Angula XVII) in an address read on his behalf by Barrister Iyalla Igani lauded the governor for the construction of the Bille/ Bonny/Nembe Jetty which he said will create safe and secure marine transport to the kingdom.

He appealed to the governor to complete the Primary Healthcare Centre and Model Primary School in Bille Kingdom abandoned by the immediate past APC administration.

The Amanyanabo of Bille Kingdom condemned the withdrawal of the governor’s police details and the sack of six policemen attached to his convoy by the Inspector-General of Police.

The Bille Kingdom representative observed that so far, the developmental projects executed by the governor are in line with the yearning of the people and so far the governor has displayed resourcefulness in managing the state resources.

They further remarked, “ Your Excellency, we are indeed, elated with you. In less than two years on assumption of office, you have done two significant things that touched us as a community”.

Among them are the government intervention in the recent flooding, the ongoing construction work on Bonny/ Bille Jetty.