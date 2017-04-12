Philanthropist Plans To Empower Delta Youth

A Lagos-based cleric and philanthropist, Rev. Maxwell Mgbanwa, says he will commence the documentation of unemployed youths in Ukwu-Oba community, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta, with a view to empowering them.

Mgbanwa told newsmen in Asaba last Sunday that the exercise was aimed at empowering unemployed youths in the community to become self-reliant.

He said empowering the youths would also promote peace and stability in the community and usher in development.

“As a clergyman, I have a calling to give hope to the hopeless and contribute my quota to the development of youths of this present generation. I want to start something from my community.

“By the grace of God, we will document the names of unemployed youths in Ukwu-Oba community to enable my church foundation to integrate them into its economic empowerment schemes,” he said.

Mgbanwa, the Senior Pastor of Our Lord’s Shepherd Assembly Incorporated, Lagos, said his church established the foundation in 2015 to carry out social welfare services.

He said that the foundation was primarily set up to help the less privileged in society and give hope to the hopeless by investing in their capacity building.

According to him, the process of documenting the unemployed youths of the community will commence with a town hall meeting on April 29.

“My church foundation will have a town hall meeting with the youths in Ukwu-Oba on Saturday, the 29th of April, to formally inform them of our empowerment programmes for them.

“During the meeting, we will try and identify the areas of interest of these youths to enable us to plan different empowerment programmes that will suit their economic interest.

“For instance, some of them may have interest in skills acquisition or in learning some trades while some may want to go into agriculture.