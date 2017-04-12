NIS Explains Fees Increase In Land Survey

The Lagos State Chapter of Nigeria Institute of Surveyors (NIS), has given explanations as to why the body reviewed its land survey fees by about 300 per cent.

Chairman of the branch, Gbenga Alara, who spoke to newsmen in Lagos last week, explained that the move was to ensure that members continued to offer quality service to property owners.

Alara said the review was done in the best interest of the public and consistent with the present economic realities.

He said that the reviews were always carried out periodically, statin that the last exercise, which was done in 2012 was yet to reach the Federal Government’s approved scale of fees.

The Lagos Surveyors pointman stated that in determing the cost, two components of pricing came into play, the intellectual input, the status of the land, the value of the property and the direct cost on the proposed land to be surveyed.

While appreciating the concerns of the public on the matter, he stressed that the continuous updating of the mapping of Lagos State, a very ambitious landmark initiative yet to be surpassed by any state government in Nigeria, led to the upgrade of equipment which are costly and other expensive logistics .

Alara emphasized the need to ensure that there is a policy and a deliberate interest to ensure that building surveys are carried out for all major infrastructure in public spaces in the state, especially along the Lekki, corridor and other urban renewal projects.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) and immediate past NIS Secretary-General , Mr Olumide Adewebi, said the review went through the normal process and was approved by APBN.