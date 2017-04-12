Lawyer Raises Alarm Over Dissolution Of Marriages

A Port Harcourt based Lawyer, Barr. George Orji has raised alarm over the rate of dissolution of marriages in Rivers State.

Barr. Orji, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, expressed regrets that there were a plethora of divorce matter in both customary and high courts.

He said traditional marriages were dissolved in customary every weekday, while the high courts were dissolving statutory marriages more than ever.

Barr. Orji lamented that the increasing dissolution of marriages was indicative of rising incompatibility between couples.

He said the spate of incompatibility would have a boomerang effect on the society as our cultural predilections would collapse.

Barr. Orji said the lack of respect for human lives among young people in Nigeria might be traceable to boomerang effect of broken homes where children were relegated to horrible and enervating circumstances.

He said efforts must be made by both the churches and secular world to build the homes so that the society could be better for it.

He attributed the spate of divorce and separation between couples to what he termed the insanity of equality of both sexes.

Barr Orji noted that many Christians were abandoning their religions vows in the name of freedom.

He therefore called on the society to stem the trend.

Chidi Enyie