Knife Attack Leaves RIWAMA Staff In Critical Condition …Sole Administrator Reacts

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has called on the leadership of the Hausa Community in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to caution their youth against incessant harassment of service providers engaged in the cleaning of Port Harcourt and its environs.

Obuah, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, said the warning became necessary following serious injuries sustained by a RIWAMA service provider in an attack by suspected Hausa youth around the Slaughter Area of Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, last week.

He disclosed that the injured staff who is now lying critically ill in the hospital, was evacuating refuse at the Slaughter area when he was attacked by youth suspected to be of Northern extraction without any provocation.

The sole administrator said the action of the Hausa youth was most regrettable as the agency had sufficiently sensitised residents on the need to cooperate with service providers who mostly carry out their job at night.

He recalled that the agency had only recently issued a warning against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, especially at the median, adding that the agency had also threatened to arrest and prosecute defaulters at the Sanitation Court.

Obuah further condemned the unprovoked attack on the service providers, stating that as responsible citizens, “Our Northern brothers were expected to live peaceably with us and obey the laws of the land”.

The RIWAMA boss warned that any further attack on service providers, who are carrying out their legitimate duties, would not be condoned, adding that the full weight of the law would be unleashed on anyone caught in the act.

Obuah reiterated that RIWAMA was out to serve the people and residents in the state, and called on them to keep their environment and surroundings clean at all time.

He stated that disobedience of the laws of the land was not only an unpatriotic action but an act of ingratitude to the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration which was working tirelessly to better the lives of Rivers people.