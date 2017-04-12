Jos To Get 80 NHS Houses, June – Minister

Eighty units of houses, built under the National Housing Scheme, have reached 70 per cent completion and would be inaugurated in June, Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mr Mustapha Shehuri, has said.

Shehuri disclosed this in Jos, when he paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, yesterday.

He said that Plateau State was one of the beneficiaries of the pilot scheme of the housing programme.

According to him, the project consists of 4 units of 1-bedroom semi-detached houses, 48 units of 2-bedrooms, semi-detached, and 28 units of 3 bedroom semi-detached homes.

He said that the project, which commenced in February, would be completed and occupied in June this year.

The minister said that Nigerians, who could contribute a specified amount to the Federal Mortgage Bank, were qualified to own a house in the scheme.

Shehuri appealed to the state government to construct feeder roads that would link Rayfield to Laminga, where the houses were being constructed.

Responding, Tyoden assured the minister of the state government’s readiness to construct feeder roads that would link Rayfield to Laminga.

He appealed to the minister to address the issue of the abandoned 132 KVA line from Makara in Pankshin, noting that the abandonment had caused much hardship to the communities.

Tide source reports that the minister, who had earlier inspected the housing project, expressed delight at the level and quality of work.