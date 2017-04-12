Institute Wants Quantity Surveying In Poly Curriculum

The Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Rivers State Chapter has advocated for the inclusion of Quantity Surveying in the curriculum of the Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola.

The State Chairman of the Institute, Mr Edighoma Isaac Ewa stated this during a courtesy visit to the Rector of the institution, Dr Samuel Kalagbor in his office.

Mr Ewa said that the institute has noticed the absence of Quantity Surveying as a study in the institution, which should not be, as the study is important in any built environment department like architecture.

“We are therefore calling on the state government and the management of the Polytechnic to include the study in its programme. Quantity Surveying is one of the key areas of study that is needed to incorporate other built environment studies,” he said.

Mr Ewa commended the Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for making the dream of the Polytechnic a reality.

The Chairman further applauded the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Samuel Kalagbor over the various courses incorporated to meet the various manpower needs of the state.

Speaking, the Rector, Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Dr. Samuel Kalagbor thanked the institution for its professional observations, adding that a proposal has already been sent to the state government regarding the study.

He assured his visitors that the study is among the programmes outlined for subsequent courses in the session.

According to him, the Polytechnic has needs for more practitioners in that field, but due to the embargo on employment they have not been able to employ professionals.

The Rector called for synergy between Surveyors and the polytechnics, saying that he would appreciate if the NIQS would see itself as part of the Polytechnic.

“We will also depend on you as practitioners for support and advice. I sincerely assure you that we will look in that direction and also do our best for a positive outcome,” he said.

Iragunima Benice