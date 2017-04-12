‘Ibadan City Master Plan To Be Ready, May’

The Ibadan City Master Plan that will guide the growth and development of the city will be ready in May.

The Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Environment and Physical Planning, Alhaji Waheed Gbadamosi, made this known to newsmen in Ibadan, yesterday.

The Tide source reports that the master plan was borne out of the state government’s long term vision to make Ibadan a model city in the next 20 years.

According to Gbadamosi, the state government received the draft master plan from the consultant on March 27 and the final plan will be ready in May.

“Government cannot by itself carry out this laudable plan of transforming the city of Ibadan without the invaluable acceptance of the good people of Ibadan.

“We like to solicit the support of all in projecting the activities of the governor to improve the capacity of the state to effectively manage the risks of flooding in Ibadan.’’

He, however, allayed the fears of residents over the possible demolition of their structures, saying that the master plan would be a guide for the undeveloped areas.

The governor’s aide said that the master plan, which would be presented to the state’s House of Assembly, was intended to be institutionalised and guide subsequent governments in the state.

“The master plan intends to provide sufficient land capacity in order to accommodate the anticipated future population of the city, which will be 11.3 million by 2036.

“It will provide direction for future expansion and identify key development opportunities; it optimises the use of land and provides for the needs of future populations.

“The intention is to guide growth and support development,’’ Gbadamosi said.

He said that there were three types of master plan to be developed including the Ibadan City, Drainage, as well as the Sewage and Solid Waste Master Plans.

“The Ibadan City Master Plan will be implemented first, followed by the drainage master plan and then, the Sewage and Solid Waste Master plans,’’ Gbadamosi said.

He said that lack of robust planning for the city manifested in the existing poor road and drainage networks, challenges of inaccessibility and mismatched land uses.

“The existence of slums and urban squalor, inadequate provision of social amenities and facilities like potable water supply, electricity, schools, health facilities and poor solid waste management are other effects.