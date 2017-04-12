Enugu Raises Alarm Over Traffic Lights Vandalisation

The Government of Enugu state has raised alarm over the wanton vandalisation of vital components that control traffic lights in Enugu metropolis by hoodlums, calling on residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around the equipment’s vicinity to law security agents

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Vitus Okechi, made available to newsmen weekend in Enugu, explained that the malfunction of the traffic lights in some location was due to vandalism by hoodlums.

He assured the public that the unfortunate incident is temporary as arrangements are being made to restore the lights to perfect working condition.

Mr. Okechi noted that the ugly activities of the vandals which include carting away of the control system batteries, cables and other sensitive equipment during night hours, had been consistent even when adequate security measures were provided to secure the equipment in different locations.

He stated that the alarm became necessary in view of the need to explain to the public especially road users the cause of the temporary shutdown of the traffic lights in the affected locations.

The commissioner equally explained that the security agencies had arrested some vandals and charged them to court for prosecution, stressing that the law will take its course.

Mr. Okechi added that the explanation would also cause the motorists to appreciate the predicament of the government in maintaining the operation of traffic lights in the state, despite the current economic challenges in the country.

He pointed out that the vandalized equipment had cost the state government a huge amount of money to restore, saying that notwithstanding the untoward experience being encountered in the hands of the hoodlums, the state government remains committed to its vision of seamless operation of traffic lights in the state for the safety and convenience of road users.