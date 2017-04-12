C’River To Partner S’ Africa On Hotel Institute

The Cross River Government says it is working with the North West Province of South Africa to establish an International Hotel Institute in Calabar.

Governor Ben Ayade said this yesterday while addressing a delegation from Mafikeng, North West Province of South Africa in Calabar.

The governor said that the establishment of the institute would facilitate the development of the state’s tourism potentials.

Ayade added that an action committee would be set up immediately to ensure that the institute became operational in five months before the Calabar Carnival.

The governor commended the delegation, led by former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Uche Ajulu-Okeke, for the partnership.

“I am just taken aback by so much that the South African team could unfold in a short period of just about two days.

“But I think we will be doing a disservice to this state if we do not also compel them to go to Obudu Cattle Ranch. You need to be at the Ranch.

“I am quite excited at all your thoughts and concepts you shared; your fears and concerns about Nigeria have melted away just by your first visit to Nigeria and Calabar.

“I am sure also that the more you stay, the more you fall in love with Cross River State,’’ he said.

He thanked the team for carrying out an in-depth study and analysis of the areas visited and coming out with an elaborate and unambiguous technical report and recommendations.

The leader of South African Technical Team, Uche Ajulu-Okeke, explained that the twin-city agreement was signed during Ayade’s visit to South Africa in February.

During the tour, the team visited the Marina resort, agriculture sites and farms.

The delegation was in the state for a three-day working visit as part of economic cooperation on areas of agriculture, tourism and establishment of an International Hotel Institute.