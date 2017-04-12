C’River Makes Case For Builders’ Document

104

The Permanent Secretary, Cross River State  Ministry of Works, Mr Charles Eyong, has advocated for the adoption of Builders’ Document for building projects in the country.
Eyong, also a member of Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), came up with the idea at the 2017 Mandatory Continuous Professional Development Programme (MCPDP 2017) at Uyo, the Cross River State  capital.
According to a statement made available to The Tide, MCPDP 2017 also held simultaneously in Lagos  and Kastina States as well as Abuja the Federal Capital Territory.
The statement also indicated that the programme , which theme was, Site Management  Practice for Builders, also came up with a communiqué, charging builders to sharpen their skills in the core areas of building.
The communiqué, which was signed by the chairman, Professional Development, NIOB, Mr Kunle Awobadu, also called for the quick passage of the bill for the enforcement of the Nigerian National Building Code by the National Assembly.
The communiqué went further to enjoin members of NIOB to find ways of curbing the menace of building collapse in the country, citing the  recent incidence of building collapse in Port Harcourt as a poor professional decision and an example of quackery as well as non-professionalism on the part of the building plan approval office in charge.
The communiqué added that the passage of the Building Code Bill, would streamline the function of each professional in the built industry.
Sub-themes of the workshop include,  Concept of Site Management, Construction Methodology and Construction Programming using prima Vera

 

Tonye Nria-Dappa

