Court Remands Two Over Death Of Jumia Staff

A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Mr Andrew O. Amadi-Nna, on Monday remanded two accused persons in prison custody for allegedly killing one Mr Eleje Chukwuma, a staff of Jumia online shopping company.

The two accused persons are, Sodienye Mba-Tumukeke (Aka Jelly) ‘m’, 24, and Excel Divine Naabe (Aka Joker)m, 27 are standing trial on three count charge of robbery, murder and conspiracy before Chief Magistrate Andrew O. Amadi Nna of High Court 7.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Jonas Rufus, told the court that the accused persons on the 25th of March, 2017 at No 1 Ada-Ede Street, Shell location, Mgbuoba in Port Harcourt carried offensive weapon, mortar pestle to hit on the head of Eleje Chukwuma and robbed him of one infinix Note 3 handset valued sixty-seven thousand, naira (N67,000.00), one lm-10 desktop GSM phone dual sim valued at nine thousand, five hundred naira (N9,500.00) and one Gionee m6 phone valued at one hundred and eighty one thousand naira (181,000.00) property of Jumia Online shopping Company.

The police prosecution further told the court that the accused persons on the same date and place conspired among themselves to commit felony to wit, murder as well as murdered one Eleje Chukwuma by hitting him on the head with a mortar pestle and subsequently suffocated him by covering his head with polythene nylon bag before tying him up with cable which caused his death.

The prosecution averred that the offences committed were punishable under section 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery, and Firearms (special Provision Act) of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, Section 319 (1) and 324 of the criminal code cap 37 vol.II laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999. Plea was not taken by the accused persons.

Ruling on the matter, the presiding Chief Magistrate Court 7, Andrew O. Amadi –Nna while remanding the accused in prison custody for lack of jurisdiction directed the clerk to remit the original case file to the court registrar for proper reassignment of the case file.

He therefore, adjourned the case sine dine.