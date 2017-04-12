Community Leader Makes Case For Repentant Cultists

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has been extolled for initiating and facilitating the state amnesty programme in Omoku and other parts of the state.

The Secretary General of Omoku City Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, Comrade Moses Adiela made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Adiela also commended other stakeholders in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area including its chairman, the Oba of Ogba Land, Nnam Obi II and his Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, and the Peace and Reconciliation Committee for their efforts in making the programme a success.

He praised the youth who came out in their numbers from eleven cult groups to embrace the state amnesty programme and advised them to remain peaceful despite the harsh economic situation in the country.

Adiela who is also a farmer and educationist however, appealed to the State government to engage the repentant youths in mechanised farming and other skills acquisition programmes instead of leaving them to loiter the streets adding that “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.”

He called on parents to be more committed in the upbringing of their children as many have reneged in this basic responsibility arguing that education cannot be left in the hands of government and teachers alone for a greater future of the youth.

Adiela argued that, because of the failure of most parents to channel their resources towards the training of their children to acquired knowledge, most children who were otherwise intelligent, have been involved in nefarious activities to the detriment of society.