Bayelsa Honours Late Pere Ajuwa …Names Road After Him

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has showered encomiums on the late Chief Christopher Pere Ajuwa, describing him as an astute politician, Ijaw leader and quintessential statesman, whose death left a major vacuum in the state and the Ijaw nation at large.

Speaking at a funeral service in honour of the deceased at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, Hon. Dickson remarked that his contributions to the socio-economic and political growth of Bayelsa State and Nigeria will be forever remembered.

According to him the late Pere Ajuwa had an infectious spirit, which was easily noticed by everyone who came across him, just as he also had to his credit, the habit of empowering young Bayelsans and Nigerians, through his vast business concerns and robust philanthropy.

For his numerous and outstanding contributions, the governor announced the renaming of the road leading to Azikoro community after him, which he said has become the culture of his administration to honour every true son and daughter of the state, who made significant impression in various areas.

“Political life should be all about service and all those who serve Bayelsa well will not be forgotten. Leaders of men often count their wealth by the number of leaders they have made. God Himself instituted leadership and that is a sacred calling”.

He went further “ For us to move forward, we must know and encourage them, respect and honour them. He was the first Ijaw man to contest for the office of President of Nigeria and believed in himself as qualified enough and also believed strongly in the struggle for Ijaw “.

The governor assured the family that, they can count on his administration to support them move forward and also encourage them to continue to sustain his good name and the many great legacies he left behind.

In their separate tributes, former lawmakers in the senate, John Brambaifa, Inatimi Rufus-Spiff, Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Konbowei Benson and the Chief of Staff Government House, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo all eulogized the late Chief Ajuwa, making reference to him as a mentor.

In her vote of thanks, his first daughter and the State Commissioner for Tourism, Development, Mrs Ebiere Ajuwa-Musa thanked Governor Dickson and people of the state for their notable roles in honouring her father.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to Governor Dickson on Religious Matters gave a word of exhortation drawing it from the book of Numbers chapter 23 verse 10.