Zaki Focuses On Abia Warriors

Godwin Zaki claims he has not been contacted by any club and that he is solely focused on Abia Warriors.

There have been rumours of strong interests from Enugu Rangers and FC Ifeanyi Ubah to land the Ucendu Babes forward, who has scored five goals in the topflight this season.

“At the moment, I don’t know about any interest because I haven’t been contacted personally so I really can’t say much about that,” Zaki told Tidesports source.

“Though I’ve heard some rumour as well but officially no one has contacted me, but I think there may be an interest.”

“Yes, I made a target of scoring 30 goals this season but I have scored five at this time but like I would always approach things, it’s never over until it’s over,” he added.

“There are more games and I believe I still can make it a reality.”

With just two matches before the Nigerian top flight’s mid-season, the Abia Warriors marksman has 19 more matches left in the second round of the league to meet his 30-goal target.