Why EFCC Losing Cases – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday revealed why the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was losing some cases.

Obasanjo believes that the EFCC was losing cases due to its failure to engage what he called “staunch ogbologbo lawyer,” stressing that most of the lawyers employed were outsiders.

He made the remark in response to a charge by President Muhammadu Buhari to the anti-graft agency to stop losing cases.

Speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the former President said, “I was reading today when the President (Muhammadu Buhari) said the EFCC should stop losing cases. They lose cases for a number of reasons.

“One, they engage more of outside lawyers. I believe that they need staunch, `ogbologbo’ lawyers inside that will do the work.

“If I am a lawyer and I want the opponent to win a case, what I will file will be `wishy washy’. And if I file a `wishy washy’ case, the opponent will see the loophole and he will get out of it. I believe that it is important.

“Secondly, thorough investigation is very important. Now, investigation must be thorough, it must be proper and it must be really taken seriously.

“Third, our judges must be committed in fighting corruption.

“They must be committed to fighting corruption. Because if the investigation is very sound and you have `ogbologbo’ lawyer to handle the case, if you have Salamigate, you know what the answer will be.

“So it is a line: investigation, prosecution and the judiciary. If there is weakness along this line, chances are that corruption cases will continue to be lost.