Stop Delaying Burials, Monarchs Urge Communities

The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has urged communities in the state to ensure that dead traditional rulers are buried on time.

Chairman of the council, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja said this in Port Harcourt at a valedictory session in honour of Late C. A Abolo, Bolo Luka VII Amayanabo of Bolo Kingdom.

King Dandeson who regretted the undue delay in the burial of the deceased who died since 2006, said that every community, and in the State must learn to avoid undue delay of their dead relations, especially chiefs.

He described the late Bolo Monarch as a man who was loved by his people, stressing that he was a true natural ruler who left good legacies for his people.

Also speaking the Oda Abum, King Kalch Obuge, urges the people of Bolo Kingdom to use the departure of their monarch as an opportunity to cement the peace and unity among them.

King Obuge said that the issue of succession must never be allowed to tear the kingdom apart.

On his Port, Professor Uzondu Wokoma, the Eze Egi of Egi Kingdom, urged the community to take solace in the fact that their King has been called to a higher Service.