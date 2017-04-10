Stop Delaying Burials, Monarchs Urge Communities

By John Bibor -
The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has urged communities in the state to  ensure  that dead traditional  rulers are  buried on time.
Chairman of the council,  King Dandeson Douglas Jaja said this in Port Harcourt  at a valedictory  session  in honour of Late  C. A Abolo, Bolo Luka VII Amayanabo of Bolo Kingdom.
King Dandeson who regretted the undue delay in the burial of the deceased who died since 2006, said that  every community, and in the State  must learn to avoid undue delay of their  dead relations, especially  chiefs.
He described the late  Bolo Monarch as a man who  was  loved by his  people, stressing that he was a true natural ruler who left good legacies for his people.
Also speaking the Oda Abum, King Kalch Obuge,  urges the  people of Bolo Kingdom to use the  departure  of their  monarch  as an opportunity to cement  the  peace  and unity among them.
King Obuge said that the issue of succession must never be allowed to tear  the kingdom apart.
On his Port, Professor Uzondu  Wokoma,  the Eze  Egi of Egi Kingdom, urged the community to take  solace in the  fact that  their King  has been  called to a higher Service.

