RSG Projects Excite Legislators

Lack of plenary session at the Rivers State House of Assembly last week afforded majority of the members ample, opportunity to carry out their various official assignments that included some oversight functions.

While some were busy attending to their visitors at their different offices, others were seriously engaged in their various House Committees’ meetings to fine-tune the assignments given to them by the Assembly.

However, the House Committee on Works last Friday embarked on visits to some ongoing projects sites by the state government.

The Assembly’s Committee tour to the project sites were part of the Assembly’s oversight functions.

The House Committee which was led by its chairman, Hon Bariene Deeyah visited the sandfilling sites at Trans-Amadi, Eastern by-pass and Borokiri in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas of the State, respectively.

While inspecting the projects, the Committee Chairman expressed satisfaction at the level and quality of jobs embarked upon by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Deeyah also Commended the Governor for enlisting the services of competent and reputable companies to ensure standard job that would stand the test of time in the state.

The Committee chairman who also expressed satisfaction on the standard of work by the companies handlings the projects, said the House would continue to support the executive arm to fulfill the promise made to Rivers people during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) electioneering campaign in the state.

It would be noted that the State House of Assembly adjourned its plenary session to last Thursday without any representative of the House addressing the press corps on the reason why the session was not held.

The Chairman of the Assembly Press Corps, Comrade Alwell Ene called on the leadership of the Assembly to carry Assembly correspondents along while going about their various oversight functions in order to effectively project the image of the House.

Enoch Epelle