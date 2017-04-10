RSG Decries Spate Of Boundary Disputes

The Rivers State Government has decried the spate of boundary disputes among the various communities in the state, saying such ugly development is retrogressive and inimical to the development of the State.

Speaking during a fact finding tour to the disputed boundary between Deeyor and Deken Communities in Gokana Local Government Area, a member of the State Boundary Committee, Chief Silas Eneyo who led members of the team to the area regretted the situation where boundary disputes are being allowed to cause communal violence leading to the destruction of lives and property.

Chief Eneyo who spoke on behalf of the Rivers State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Boundary Committee Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo said the Wike-led administration abhors communities involved in boundary disputes.

He stressed the urgent need for the two communities to withdraw their boundary dispute from the court to facilitate an amicable resolution by the State Government and warned both communities against further hostilities in the interest of peaceful co-existence and neighbourliness.

Chief Eneyo advised the people of Deeyor and Deken communities to thread the path of peace in order not to frustrate the efforts of government in ensuring that there is peace and tranquility in all parts of the State, to facilitate growth and development.

Also speaking, the CTC Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Hon. Louis Alawa expressed displeasure over the incessant cases of communal clashes in the area occasioned by boundary disputes.

Hon. Alawa who noted that peace brings progress, enjoined the people of Deeyor and Deken to sheathe their swords and keep away from the disputed area until the matter is resolved and commended the State Government for taking interest in the amicable resolution of the dispute.

In their separate speeches, the representative of Deeyor Community, Chief Anson Buuna and Mene Torbari Gbeanvee of Deken Community pledged to abide by the peace initiative of the State Government, saying that the boundary dispute has caused colossal damage to their lives and property since the dispute began several years ago.