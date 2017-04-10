Recession: Union Drums Support For FG’s Economic Plan

The General Secretary, National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, Mr Isah Aremu, has asked Nigerian workers to support the Federal Government in its determination to tackle the current economic recession.

Aremu made the call in Kano on Saturday at a One-Day Interactive session with labour leaders on measures taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure stability in the Financial System and Economy.

The Tide source report that the session was organised by the Corporate Communications Department of CBN to promote financial and economic literacy of participants.

“As comrades, we must support the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to sanitise the economy as well as in the fight against corruption.

“We need to support the government in its anti-corruption crusade, because we need the recovered looted funds to develop the country, “he said.

He also said there was need for the Nigerian workers to continue to support the administration in view of the achievements it recorded, especially in the fight against insecurity and corruption.

“The Federal Government has done well in the fight against corruption, even though corruption is fighting back.

‘’This is the President that has zero tolerance for corruption because even the thieves are afraid of their loots’’.

He commended the Federal Government for restoring peace and security, especially in the North-East region in addition to launching of Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“This government has three major programmes which include fighting corruption, insurgency and to improve the economy.

“The government has commendably tackled security challenges and corruption and is trying to sanitise the economy.

He also commended the apex bank for initiating the programme and expressed optimism that it would enable labour leaders understand and members enlightened on the monetary policy of the government.

In his remarks, the Acting Director, CBN Corporate Communications Department, Mr John

Attah, said the programme was organised to inform participants about the monetary policy of the Bank and measures taken by it to ensure financial system stability.

“We also want participants to appreciate the rationale for the policy measures and their benefits for national development, ‘’he said.

Our correspondent reports that various representatives of the organised labour in the state attended the event.