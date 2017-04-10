PH Residents Task PHED On Electricity Supply

Electricity consumers in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, have called for improved power supply by the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED).

The consumers made the call Thursday at a consumer forum organised by PHED at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road Port Harcourt.

They lamented that the electricity distribution firm doles out outrageous bills to customers even when power supply remains epileptic.

A resident of Oroigwe, Mr. Fred Thompson, said for the past three weeks, there was no electricity supply in the area but staff of the company continue to issue electricity bills to customers and wondered what such payment should be for.

Beatrice Nwala who resides at Iwofe said the poor supply system was frustrating socio-economic development of the area.

The customers also called on the management of the company to provide pre-paid meters as to ascertain the actual volume of power consumed for proper pricing instead of estimation, saying it gives the company staff opportunity to hike price.

Other areas complained about was the approach of the firm’s field staff as consumers said, the staff lack good customer relations approach and urged that the company should regularly train its staff on customer relationship.

Head, Customer Services, Dr. Godwin Orovwiroro, said the forum was organised to educate consumers on their rights.

According to him, customers have the right to contest unfair billing and demand for justice.

Orovwiroro also noted that it was not the responsibility of the customers to contribute money for purchase or replacement of poles, transformers or any equipment as such is the responsibility of the distribution company.

He, however,, stressed that it is the responsibility of the customers to regularly pay for the service they enjoyed.

He charged the consumers to report any staff of the company demanding for money to replace faulty equipment or involved in unethical behaviours to appropriate offices of the firm or the office of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

