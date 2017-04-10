Ogbunabali Internal Roads Construction Excites Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (middle), Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi (right) and former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Tony Okeah (2nd left), during the inspection of Ogbunabali internal roads, yesterday.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike  has  expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the ongoing construction of Ogbunabali Internal Roads.  The governor, accompanied by  Mr Joe Agi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Tony Okeah, a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly inspected the roads being reconstructed in the area.
The Tide reports that Several of the roads in Ogbunabali  have been completed and expanded with modern walkways, while others are still under construction.
Governor Wike  received  briefing  from officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Works as he walked through Orieku  Street in Ogbunabali, where the contractors  were setting up a modern drainage system .
As the governor  inspected  the quality of work, residents trooped out to show their appreciation  and  praise the governor for fulfilling his pledge to the community.
The governor  assured residents that his administration  will  drive the project  to its logical  conclusion, saying that the people  of the area deserve the best for the  contributions  they have made to the state.
This is the first time Ogbunabali  Internal Roads  are being expanded and reconstructed, despite being neighbours  of the Government Reserved Area.
Also on Saturday, Governor Wike inspected ongoing work at the Landscaping Architecture at Airforce overheard bridge, Port Harcourt and the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.

