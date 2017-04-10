Ogbunabali Internal Roads Construction Excites Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the ongoing construction of Ogbunabali Internal Roads. The governor, accompanied by Mr Joe Agi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Tony Okeah, a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly inspected the roads being reconstructed in the area.

The Tide reports that Several of the roads in Ogbunabali have been completed and expanded with modern walkways, while others are still under construction.

Governor Wike received briefing from officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Works as he walked through Orieku Street in Ogbunabali, where the contractors were setting up a modern drainage system .

As the governor inspected the quality of work, residents trooped out to show their appreciation and praise the governor for fulfilling his pledge to the community.

The governor assured residents that his administration will drive the project to its logical conclusion, saying that the people of the area deserve the best for the contributions they have made to the state.

This is the first time Ogbunabali Internal Roads are being expanded and reconstructed, despite being neighbours of the Government Reserved Area.

Also on Saturday, Governor Wike inspected ongoing work at the Landscaping Architecture at Airforce overheard bridge, Port Harcourt and the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park.