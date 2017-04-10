Monarch Canvasses Functional Education System For Rivers

A traditional ruler in Rivers State, Hrm, King Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom has advocated for a functional education system where skill acquisition and application will be the epicenter of development.

Speaking with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt recently, the royal father pointed out that any educational system that was not skill-based fail to yield the desired impact in terms of addressing the development needs of the people.

Eke, who is also the Nyerisi Mbam Oro-Evo, picked hole in theory-based education and called for public/private sector partnership to promote an all inclusive educational system, where youths would be functionally engaged in entrepreneurial training and development.

He commended the Rivers State Government over its educational reforms, particularly the renaming of the premier University of Science and Technology to Rivers State University.

As part of measures to sustain the diverse culture of Rivers people, the monarch called for the inclusion of Rivers local languages in the school curriculum.

He cautioned` against the use of English Language as our mother tongue, noting it portend the danger of making our local languages go into extinction.

Commenting on the forthcoming 50th anniversary celebration of Rivers State, the Royal father said the state had come of age and had achieved greatness at 50.

He said it was apt that the Golden Jubilee of Rivers is being celebrated under the administration of Governor Wike, as the Governor according to him has lived up to the vision of the founding fathers of the state, through his development strides.

He called on Rivers people to support Wike to enable him continue with his quality service delivery in the state.

Taneh Beemene